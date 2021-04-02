Two new schools buck the trend

The two government schools have robust admissions

At a time when panchayat union elementary schools are struggling to stem decline in enrolment, positive signs have emerged from two new primary schools started this year in Musiri educational district.

The schools started in Amayapuram and Manalmedu have enrolled 40 students each, Chief Educational Officer R. Arivazhagan said.

New schools, according to the policy note 2020 of School Education Department, are sanctioned based on the annual school mapping exercise to ensure that children in unserved habitations have safe access to school in the context of the Tamil Nadu RTE rules, 2011. The scientific tool - GIS (Geographical information System) Mapping - is also the basis for upgrading primary schools into middle schools, middle schools into high schools, and high schools into higher secondary schools.

Accordingly, the Middle School in Karuthakodangipatti in Manapparai educational district was upgraded into Government High School. Existing teachers, fulfilling eligibility conditions, were absorbed and a Headmaster was posted to the school, the CEO said.

Likewise, the Government High School at Vadakku Sithambur in Musiri educational district was upgraded as higher secondary school. A few proposals for upgrade of schools in rural parts have been received this year, Mr. Arivazhagan said.

Availability of sufficient land, remittance of public contribution, population of Adi Dravida community, and adequacy of buildings are among factors the government considers for upgrade of government schools. Surplus teachers in schools with lesser than sanctioned enrolment are posted in the newly-started schools.