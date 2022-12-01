Two new COVID-19 cases in central region

December 01, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

One fresh case each was reported in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, and there were no new cases in Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 10 active cases in the region, Ariyalur and Karur districts had the maximum number of cases with three patients each being under treatment. Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai had one case each while Perambalur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai had no active cases.