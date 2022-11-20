Two new COVID-19 cases in central region

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Trending
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
- India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
- PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
- Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
ADVERTISEMENT
One fresh case each was reported in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.
Out of 38 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with nine patients under treatment including home treatment. Thanjavur had seven cases, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai five, Nagapattinam four, and Perambalur Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Karur two.
ADVERTISEMENT