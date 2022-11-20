Two new COVID-19 cases in central region

November 20, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

One fresh case each was reported in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 38 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with nine patients under treatment including home treatment. Thanjavur had seven cases, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai five, Nagapattinam four, and Perambalur Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Karur two.