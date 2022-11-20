Two new COVID-19 cases in central region

November 20, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

ADVERTISEMENT

One fresh case each was reported in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 38 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with nine patients under treatment including home treatment. Thanjavur had seven cases, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai five, Nagapattinam four, and Perambalur Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Karur two.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US