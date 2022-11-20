  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two new COVID-19 cases in central region

November 20, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

One fresh case each was reported in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 38 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with nine patients under treatment including home treatment. Thanjavur had seven cases, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai five, Nagapattinam four, and Perambalur Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Karur two.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.