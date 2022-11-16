Two new COVID-19 cases in central region

November 16, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at one each in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

Out of 55 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 17 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had 13 cases, Pudukottai and Ariyalur five, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur four, Tiruvarur three, and Nagapattinam and Karur two.