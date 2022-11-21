Two new COVID-19 cases in central districts

November 21, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Monday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

One fresh case each was reported in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam. There were no new cases in Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 33 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with eight patients being under treatment. Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam had five cases each, Thanjavur four, Pudukottai three, and Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Karur two.

