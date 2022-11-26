Two new COVID-19 case in central region

November 26, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Two fresh cases each were reported in Ariyalur and Karur. There were no new cases in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 23 active cases in the region, Pudukottai districts had the maximum number of cases with five patients being under treatment. Ariyalur had four cases, Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam three, Karur two, Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai one.