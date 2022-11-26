  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two new COVID-19 case in central region

November 26, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Two fresh cases each were reported in Ariyalur and Karur. There were no new cases in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 23 active cases in the region, Pudukottai districts had the maximum number of cases with five patients being under treatment. Ariyalur had four cases, Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam three, Karur two, Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai one.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.