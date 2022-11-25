Two new COVID-19 case in central districts

November 25, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Two fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur and there were no new cases in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 25 active cases in the region, Pudukottai districts had the maximum number of cases with five patients being under treatment. Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam had three cases each while Karur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai had two cases each.