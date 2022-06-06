Two new cases in central region
Two persons, one each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Monday, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.
Of the 11 persons infected with the virus, seven active cases were reported in Tiruchi, while the districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur reported two cases each.
