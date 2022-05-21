Two new cases in central region
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi district, making it the only district to record fresh infections in the central region on Saturday according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.
Eight patients were under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection in the region. Of this Tiruchi district had seven active cases, while Pudukottai had one.
