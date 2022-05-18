Two new cases in central region
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi district on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities reported in the central region on Wednesday. Nine active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital were reported. Of this, Tiruchi district had eight active cases, while Pudukottai had one.
