Two new cases in central region
Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi district on Friday, making it the sole new infection in the central region, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
There were no fatalities in the districts. Twelve active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home were reported. Of this, Tiruchi had nine active cases. Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts each reported one active case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.