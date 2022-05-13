Two new cases in central region

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi district on Friday, making it the sole new infection in the central region, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were no fatalities in the districts. Twelve active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home were reported. Of this, Tiruchi had nine active cases. Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts each reported one active case.