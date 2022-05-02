Two new cases in central region

Two persons — one each in Pudukottai and Tiruchi district — tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no new infections in the remaining districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

No fatalities were reported in the region on Monday.

There were 11 active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital. Of this, Tiruchi district had six active cases, while Pudukottai had three. Karur and Thanjavur districts reported one active case each.