Two new cases in central districts
Two persons — one each in Nagapattinam and Tiruchi district — tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
There were no fatalities in the central districts.
Twelve active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital were reported. Of this, Tiruchi had seven active cases, while Thanjavur had three. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai reported one active case each.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.