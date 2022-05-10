Two new cases in central districts

Two persons — one each in Nagapattinam and Tiruchi district — tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were no fatalities in the central districts.

Twelve active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospital were reported. Of this, Tiruchi had seven active cases, while Thanjavur had three. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai reported one active case each.