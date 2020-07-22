Tiruchirapalli

Two Nagapattinam fishermen arrested

Two fishermen in the district were arrested by Q Branch Police on Tuesday for allegedly ferrying two Sri Lankan Tamil refugees to the island nation from here.

Tamilvannan and Chandiran of Seruthur fishing hamlet in Nagapattinam district were arrested after they were found to have ferried Balakrishnan and his friend Thilakson, who were housed in refugee camps in Tiruchi and Kancheepuram, to Sri Lanka on a fibre boat.

The refugees, who were arrested in Sri Lanka by a naval team and interrogated at Kankesanthurai Harbour, had confessed that the fishermen had transported them surreptitiously in lieu of payment of ₹25,000.

The arrest of the fishermen came after the Sri Lankan Embassy passed on the information to India.

Both were remanded in judicial custody.

