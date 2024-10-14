GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Naam Tamilar Katchi members in arrested in Pulivalam on extortion charge

Pulivalam Police are on the look out for a few more suspects who threatened and demanded money from stone quarry owner in Pulivalam

Published - October 14, 2024 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pulivalam police on Monday arrested two Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) members — D. Selladurai, 35, and S. Rajangam, 32, — on charges of threatening the owner of a stone quarry at Karattampatti village in the district and demanding money from him.

The police are on the lookout for the main accused P. Arunkumar — another office-bearer of the same party and a few others who are reported to be absconding. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by quarry owner S. Thangavel to the Pulivalam police station on Sunday. 

A police release on Monday said Thangavel had taken the quarry, situated on government land, on lease for five years from June 2024. Arunkumar, Selladurai, Rajangam and another person threatened and demanded ₹2 lakh from Mr. Thangavel early this month and abused him when he did not meet their demand. They uploaded a video in a YouTube channel claiming that the stone quarry was illegal and that they would submit a memorandum to the District Collector and organise an agitation without mentioning the date.

The release said Mr. Thangavel lodged a complaint against Arunkumar, Selladurai, Rajangam and a few others of the Naam Tamilar Katchi stating that they had threatened him and demanded money. A case was registered against them based on the complaint. 

