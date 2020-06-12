Two more trains start operation from Tiruchi

Passengers waiting to board a special train to Tiruchi at Chengalpattu railway junction on Friday.

12 June 2020 19:05 IST

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division began operating two special trains from Tiruchi to Chengalpattu and back on Friday with one being run on the chord line and another on the mainline section.

The Tiruchi - Chengalpattu super fast intercity special (Train No. 02606) was operated on the chord line via Ariyalur, while the other special (Train No. 06796) to Chengalpattu went on the mainline section via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai. Both were operated in the morning.

Railway sources said the number of passengers who took the superfast special from Tiruchi to Chengalpattu was more as compared to the other train. With the operation of the two specials, the total number of trains originating from Tiruchi Junction has now risen to three.

The first special train to originate from Tiruchi Junction during the current lockdown period was the one that is being run up to Nagercoil from June 1.

The sources said the Railway Protection Force deployed its escort team in both trains operated to Chengalpattu and back. A team of four RPF personnel each were sent as escort in both trains from here to Chengalpattu. Both trains were operated with only reserved coaches.