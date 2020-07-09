Two more railway employees test positive

Tiruchi

09 July 2020 22:15 IST

Two more railway staff down with COVID-19

Two more railway employees have tested positive and were admitted to hospitals for treatment. A technician at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop, who was under home quarantine after he returned to Tiruchi from Kolkata by flight, tested positive on Wednesday.

Another technician from Thanjavur who works at the electrical trip shed in Tiruchi tested positive on Thursday.

