Two more Koyambedu returnees test positive in Ariyalur district

ARIYALUR

Two men, both workers at the Koyambedu market in Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 on their return to their hometown. Both men had travelled together to the district on April 30 and were traced by district officials.

The men aged 24 and 26-years are asymptomatic and have been admitted to the Ariyalur Government Headquarters Hospital for treatment. All asymptomatic patients are being admitted in Ariyalur, while those with comorbidity and other risk factors such as being over the age of 50 are being sent to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, a designated COVID-19 hospital.

Ariyalur district has witnessed return of a large number of workers to their hometown after the Koyambedu market was closed for retail vendors. On Sunday alone, a total of 206 people arrived in the district and have been quarantined at the seven special institutional quarantine facilities. Samples have been lifted for all and have been sent to the Tiruchi K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing and results are awaited.

The Collector D. Rathna has requested the residents to immediately inform the administration of the arrival of people from other districts. This also includes those who are returning to their hometowns, she said.

The people can also visit their nearest Primary Healthcare Centres. “The number of people infected with COVID-19 is increasing among those arriving from outside the district. In order to prevent the spread of the infection, individuals will be subjected to testing,” she said. People can call 04329228709 for queries.

In Thanjavur district, three people who were undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital were discharged on Sunday. Two patients hailing from Adirampattinam and one person hailing from Ayyampettai have recovered and were sent home by hospital officials.

The district as on Sunday has 57 positive cases of which 38 have recovered. The patients have all been asked to be home quarantined for an additional 14 days before venturing out.

A total of 5130 people with cold, fever and other symptoms have been quarantined and test samples have been taken from them. Of them, 4418 have tested negative while results are awaited for 655 people. They have been isolated at the TMC, Government Raja Mirasudar Government or Government Engineering College in Sengipatti.