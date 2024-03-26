Two more Independents file nominations

Two Independents filed their nominations for the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday with Collector A.P. Mahabharathi.
T. Timothy and T. Manimaran filed their nominations as Independents.
March 26, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI
