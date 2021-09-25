Two more crematoria to come up in Tiruchi

The new facilities will be established at Panchapur and Ariyamangalam

TIRUCHI

In order to ease the waiting period in cremating dead bodies at the crematoria, the Tiruchi City Corporation has proposed to establish two more crematoria in the city.

There are four crematoria in the city already at Oyamari, Karumandapam, Konakarai and Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam. Gasifier technology - producing gas by burning firewood chips - is being used to incinerate the bodies at these facilities.

Before the adoption of biomass gasifier technology, the bodies were burnt with high-power electricity at the electric crematorium at Oyamari on the banks of the Cauvery. Since the Corporation found it difficult to bear the huge cost towards electricity bill, it went in for biomass gasifier crematorium. The Corporation has also converted the crematorium at Karumandapam and upgraded the one at Ambedkar Nagar. Similarly, it built a gasifier crematorium at Konakarai in Woraiyur a few days ago.

12 to 15 cremations

According to sources, the crematorium at Oyamari is mostly busy with 12 to 15 cremations being done every day on an average. Five to six cremations take place at each of the other three crematoria.

Though a section of people still follows the traditional method of cremating the dead bodies using firewood and cow dung cake, others prefer the modern method of cremation. With more people opting for the latter, the Corporation has decided to increase the number of gasifier crematoriums.

Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that the number of cremations at the crematoria had increased in the recent past, putting pressure on the facilities.. Hence, it was decided to establish a couple of more LPG-fired crematoria. The new crematoria would come up at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway and Ariyamangalam on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway.

While the Panchapur crematorium would cater to Edamalaipattipudur, K. K. Nagar, LIC Colony, Crawford and neighbouring areas, the Ariyamangalam crematorium is meant for Ariyamangalam, Kattur, Golden Rock, Tiruverumbur, Ambikapuram and neighbouring areas. The sites have been identified and preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) was underway.

He said that the waiting time at Oyamari and other crematoria would come down once the establishment of the new crematoriums.

Mr. Rahuman said that it had also been decided to carry out repair and maintenance work at Oyamari crematorium. It would be closed for 20 days from October 1 and people could use the crematoria at Konakarai and Ambedkar Nagar during that period.