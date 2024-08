The Orathanadu All Women Police arrested two more persons in connection with the rape of a 23-year-old woman at Pappanadu on August 12.

According to police, four persons had already been arrested based on the complaint lodged by the victim. On August 26 night, Velmurugan, 20, of Pappanadu and a 17-year-old boy were arrested. While Velmurugan was lodged at Tiruchi Central Prison, the juvenile was lodged at Borstal school in Thanjavur.