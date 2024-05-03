ADVERTISEMENT

Two more arrested in murder case

May 03, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two more persons were arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter S. Muthukumar.

S. Muthukumar, 32, from Thidir Nagar in Ariyamangalam was murdered on April 30 along the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway.

On May 1, five persons were arrested by Ariyamangalam police based on a complaint filed by Muthukumar’s mother Kayalvizhi.

On Friday, M. Mubarak, 32, surrendered before a judicial magistratre. Later, S. Prasad, 24, surrendered at the Ariyamangalam police station. The police transferred both to Pudukottai district prison.

Muthukumar’s murder is suspected to be a sequel to a feud between his father Sekar and his brother Periyasamy. Both Sekar and Periyasamy were murdered by rival groups.

