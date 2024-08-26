ADVERTISEMENT

Two more arrested for defamatory posts on social media against Tiruchi Rural SP

Updated - August 26, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thillai Nagar police on Monday arrested two more persons on charges of posting defamatory and threatening remarks on social media against the Tiruchi Rural Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar and his family.

This follows a complaint lodged by Mr. Varun Kumar at the Thillai Nagar police station, alleging that defamatory content had been circulating online, specifically targeting him and his family.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Rahman, 22, from Viswanathapuram Postman Nagar, Madurai, and Shanmugam, 34, from South Street, Kallakurichi Kalamaruthur. Both have been taken into custody and remanded to the Tiruchi Central Prison.

Two weeks ago, the Thillai Nagar police had arrested two others in connection with the same case. The police have registered cases against the accused under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police sources, several other suspects are under surveillance and could face arrest as the investigation progresses. The authorities are actively monitoring online activities related to the case to prevent further defamatory posts.

