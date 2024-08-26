GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more arrested for defamatory posts on social media against Tiruchi Rural SP

Updated - August 26, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thillai Nagar police on Monday arrested two more persons on charges of posting defamatory and threatening remarks on social media against the Tiruchi Rural Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar and his family.

This follows a complaint lodged by Mr. Varun Kumar at the Thillai Nagar police station, alleging that defamatory content had been circulating online, specifically targeting him and his family.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Rahman, 22, from Viswanathapuram Postman Nagar, Madurai, and Shanmugam, 34, from South Street, Kallakurichi Kalamaruthur. Both have been taken into custody and remanded to the Tiruchi Central Prison.

Two weeks ago, the Thillai Nagar police had arrested two others in connection with the same case. The police have registered cases against the accused under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police sources, several other suspects are under surveillance and could face arrest as the investigation progresses. The authorities are actively monitoring online activities related to the case to prevent further defamatory posts.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.