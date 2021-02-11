Two more Amma mini-clinics inaugurated

Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar on Thursday inaugurated two more Amma mini-clinics at Karudayampalayam and Punjaikalikurichi.
Speaking at a function at Karudayampalayam, he said that out of 2,000 Amma mini-clinics, the State government had allotted 30 clinics for the district. Of them, 12 clinics had already been opened. With two more clinics, the number of clinics in the district has gone up to 14. Steps were being taken to open the remaining 16 clinics as early as possible.
Mr. Vijayabhaskar said that each clinic would have a medical officer, a nurse and a paramedical staff. The clinics would function from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Patients could visit the clinics in their respective areas to get treatment for fever, cold, cough, headache, body ache and others. They could also undergo basic medical check-ups. Depending upon the necessity, the patients would be referred to the taluk, district or medical college hospital for further treatment.
He said that the Government Medical College at Karur had become an important centre for screening and treating COVID-19 patients. Systematic screening and treatment of patients had brought the spread of COVID-19 virus under control in the district, he claimed.
