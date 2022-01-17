Two MLAs test positive

THANJAVUR

17 January 2022 19:12 IST

The Thiruvaiyaru and Peravurani MLAs, Durai Chandrasekaran and N. Ashok Kumar, respectively, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both of them reportedly had symptoms of COVID 19 last week and the test results confirmed that both of them had contracted the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Durai Chandrasekaran has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Mr.Ashok Kumar has isolated himself at his residence at Peravurani, sources said.