TiruchirapalliTHANJAVUR 17 January 2022 19:12 IST
Two MLAs test positive
The Thiruvaiyaru and Peravurani MLAs, Durai Chandrasekaran and N. Ashok Kumar, respectively, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both of them reportedly had symptoms of COVID 19 last week and the test results confirmed that both of them had contracted the infection.
Mr. Durai Chandrasekaran has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Mr.Ashok Kumar has isolated himself at his residence at Peravurani, sources said.
