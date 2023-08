August 12, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two minor boys, studying Class VIII in a government school in Pudukottai district, were dismissed from school on Saturday after they allegedly mixed urine in the drinking water bottles of two girls from their class.

The incident happened a week ago and all four belonged to the same community, sources in the School Education Department said.

After an inquiry conducted by the Chief Education Officer, the boys, both aged 13, were issued transfer certificates on Saturday.

