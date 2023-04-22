ADVERTISEMENT

Two mineral water units asked to stop production temporarily

April 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two mineral water units at Vazhavanthankottai and Pazhanganakudi near Tiruchi were ordered to stop production temporarily by Food Safety officials on Friday as they did not have Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

The two firms had also not mentioned the date of manufacture and expiry in some water bottles produced by them.  The Food Safety officials confiscated 7,500 litres of drinking water bottles from the firms, District Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, R. Ramesh Babu said in a press release. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US