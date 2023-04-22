HamberMenu
Two mineral water units asked to stop production temporarily

April 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two mineral water units at Vazhavanthankottai and Pazhanganakudi near Tiruchi were ordered to stop production temporarily by Food Safety officials on Friday as they did not have Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

The two firms had also not mentioned the date of manufacture and expiry in some water bottles produced by them.  The Food Safety officials confiscated 7,500 litres of drinking water bottles from the firms, District Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, R. Ramesh Babu said in a press release. 

