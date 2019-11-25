Two men with counterfeit currency notes in Ariyalur district arrested

Two persons were arrested in Ariyalur district after they were found in possession of counterfeit currency notes. The police later found 16 counterfeit currencies in the ₹500 denomination in the possession of the duo, S. Rajesh (27 ) of Madurai district and M. Rajangam (41) of Cuddalore district.
The two persons had come to a snacks outlet functioning along the Kallankurichi Main Road and purchased snacks, giving a ₹500 note to the shopkeeper, on Saturday.
The shopkeeper Raja, moments later, checked the currency note and suspected it was fake. He, along with members of the public, caught the duo and handed them over to the Kairalabad police station where a case was booked against them on Sunday. The two were later sent for remand.
