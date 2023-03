March 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Mahila Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced two men to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl in 2019.

The Aranthangi All Women Police had registered a case against Nagan, 69, and Rangan, 63, .under the POCSO Act and arrested them acting on a complaint from the victim’s mother, said police sources