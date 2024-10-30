ADVERTISEMENT

Two men drown in Samayapuram temple tank near Tiruchi

Published - October 30, 2024 03:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The police are yet to identify the deceased persons

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of two men were found floating in the theppakulam (temple tank) near the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman temple in the district on Wednesday (October 29, 2024). The police are yet to identify the deceased persons.

One of them is believed to be 50 to 55 years old and the other, between 30 and 35 years. The police suspect that they drowned while taking a bath in the tank.

Local residents found the bodies floating in the temple tank and alerted the police. Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies, which were sent to the Government Hospital, Srirangam, for autopsy. The Samayapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.

