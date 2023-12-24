GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two men arrested for bid to assault police team

December 24, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested two persons who possessed sharp weapons and were hiding in a building and attempted to assault a police team.

Police sources said they received an alert through the helpline (9487464651) that two persons posessing sharp weapons were hiding in a building in Manachanallur police station limits. Acting on the tip-off, a police team went to the spot and found M. Aravind, 22, and S. Kumaravel, 42, hiding on top of a building.

A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was pending against Aravind, whose father, D.C. Murugesan, was classified as a “C” category anti-social in the list of history sheeters in Tiruchi, said police sources.

When the police team attempted to arrest Aravind and Kumaravel, they threatened to assault the team using sharp weapons. Further, they pushed down a police constable from the building who suffered injuries. They jumped from the building and attempted to escape on a two-wheeler. The police team caught them.

The Manachanallur police have registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. Further investigations are on.

