Two killed
Two persons were killed at Kumaramangalam on the Karur-Tiruchi highway when an omni bus proceeding to Bengaluru from Ramanathapuram hit a two-wheeler on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Manivel (35) and Kandan (52) of Valluvar Nagar in Manathattai. The accident occurred when they were returning after attending a festival at Valayapatti. Kulithalai police have filed a case.
