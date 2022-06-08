Tiruchirapalli

Two killed

Two persons were killed at Kumaramangalam on the Karur-Tiruchi highway when an omni bus proceeding to Bengaluru from Ramanathapuram hit a two-wheeler on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Manivel (35) and Kandan (52) of Valluvar Nagar in Manathattai. The accident occurred when they were returning after attending a festival at Valayapatti. Kulithalai police have filed a case.


