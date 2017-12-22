Two killed in accident

Two persons killed

D. Dinesh (18) and P. Ayyappan (20) – both of Konapadhai – died after a motorcycle and a lorry collided head-on at Sangampatti near Thuraiyur on Friday.

The duo were returning to Konapadhai from Erakudi when the vehicle and the lorry, transporting blue metal, that came from the opposite direction, collided. Police said Dinesh, the motorcycle rider, died on the spot, Ayyappan died on the way to Thuraiyur Government Hospital.