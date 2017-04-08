Two killed

Two persons were killed and 10 others injured when a lorry dashed against a mini van at Valvilputhur near Kattupathur on Saturday.

While the van carrying 11 persons was proceeding to Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, the lorry was on its way to Nammakkal from Tiruchi, sources said.

The deceased were identified as M. Chithra (30) of North Sathanur, and P. Thirumurthy (36), van driver of Melanettur near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district. While Thirumurthy died on the spot, Chithra succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Namakkal.

Chithra and 10 others had come to Pelukurichi in Namakkal district for buying grocery items in the wholesale market. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Namakkal districts.