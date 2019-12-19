Two killed, two injured in road accident in Perambalur district

In an early morning accident on Thursday, two persons were killed and two others injured, when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a roadside tree along the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway near Padalur in Perambalur district.

The car was returning to Thittakudi in Cuddalore district from Tiruchi, when the accident occurred, at around 3.45 a.m. Police suspect that the driver had dozed off behind the wheel, losing control of the vehicle.

The driver, P. Maruthamuthu (29) and an occupant by name S. Senthilraja (28) died on the spot. Two others in the vehicle sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Perambalur Government Hospital. Padalur Police are investigating.