Two killed, six injured as cars collide in Thanjavur

December 18, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Two persons died and six others were injured in a road accident involving two cars on Nilakottai Road in Thanjavur district on Sunday afternoon. Police gave the names of the deceased as Sanjay Gandhi, 40, and Sheikh Mohammed, 60. Sanjay Gandhi, who was driving the car, Sheikh Mohamed and three others were travelling to Ooranipuram from Thanjavur when the accident occurred. Their car collided head on with another car. Sanjay Gandhi and Sheikh Mohamed were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and a private hospital. The Tamil University police station are investigating the case.

