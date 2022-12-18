  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup LIVE: Argentina vs France in final, Messi, Mbappe fight for world crown, talking points

Two killed, six injured as cars collide in Thanjavur

December 18, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

 Two persons died and six others were injured in a road accident involving two cars on Nilakottai Road in Thanjavur district on Sunday afternoon. Police gave the names of the deceased as Sanjay Gandhi, 40, and Sheikh Mohammed, 60. Sanjay Gandhi, who was driving the car, Sheikh Mohamed and three others were travelling to Ooranipuram from Thanjavur when the accident occurred. Their car collided head on with another car. Sanjay Gandhi and Sheikh Mohamed were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and a private hospital. The Tamil University police station are investigating the case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.