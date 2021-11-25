Tiruchirapalli

Two killed in wall collapse

Two persons died in separate incidents of wall collapse in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

According to sources, Sivabakiyam (85) of Poonkudikadu hamlet near Peravurani lost her life after the mud wall of her hut fell on her on Wednesday night. She was sleeping near the mud wall that was drenched in the incessant rains when the mishap took place.

In another incident, Azharudin (5), son of Saleem of Chinnamuthandipatti near Budalur died on the spot after a wall of the house collapsed on him at around 2-30 a.m. on Thursday.


