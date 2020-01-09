Two killed in separate accidents

A track maintenance worker and a vegetable vendor died after they were fatally knocked down by locomotives at two different places in Thanjavur on Thursday.

According to police, track maintenance worker Rajaraman, 40, of Thanjavur, was inspecting the track between Ayyampettai and Pandaravadai on Thanjavur-Kumbakonam section on Thursday around 5 a.m. when the area experienced heavy mist. Though he heard the noise of a locomotive chugging along the track he could not judge the speed and was fatally knocked down by the locomotive in Melavazhuthur area. Thanjavur Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.

In another accident on the same section, Ramesh, 45, of Sundaraperumalkovil was fatally knocked down by Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabti Express around 12.30 p.m. when he attempted to cross the track at Sundaraperumalkovil on Thursday. Kumbakonam Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.