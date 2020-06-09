Two killed in roof collapse in Ariyalur district

Two persons were killed after the roof of their house collapsed, in Puliankuzhi near Suthamalli on Monday evening.

The incident occurred when S. Pandian (29) and his relative Karuppusamy (15) were trying to replace the damaged roof of a group house, which was allocated to Pandian’s family in 1989, with an iron sheet. It is said that the badly-damaged roof caved in over them during the work.

While Pandian died on the spot, Karuppusamy succumbed to injuries on the way to the Government Hospital in Jayankondam.

On receiving information, the Udayarpalayam police rushed to the spot and took the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital hospital for post-mortem examinations. A case had been registered.