Two killed in road accidents in Tiruchi 

August 09, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old railway employee died on the spot after being hit by a TNSTC bus near Central bus stand in Tiruchi on Wednesday. He was identified as Manikandan, a native of Navalpattu. The accident occured when he was returning home on his two-wheeler after seeing off his relative. His body was sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post mortem.

In another accident, a 17-year-old pillion rider was killed when a speeding lorry hit a two-wheeler near Nochimedu on Tiruchi - Dindigul National Highway. The accident happened on Tuesday evening in which R. Hanshini Priya was killed and her mother R. Santha Margret Mary was injured and admitted to Government Hospital at Manapparai. The Manapparai police have registered a case against V. Karuppannasamy, the lorry driver, and further investigations are on.

