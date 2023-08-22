HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road accident

August 22, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a road accident involving multiple vehicles under Ammapettai police station limits on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased persons, Mathiazhagan, 55. and Muniyandi, 60, of Kannithopu Aalangudi, were traveling on a two-wheeler along with Subramani, 55, of the same area to attend a funeral at Pulvaroyankudikadu near Vaduvur.

They were thrown away from the two-wheeler when it collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction near a fuel station at Pulavarnatham around 9-15 a.m. All of them were hit by another goods carrier that was proceeding in the same direction in which they were travelling.

While Mathiazhagan and Muniyandi died on the spot, Subramani sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, police said.

The Ammapettai police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.