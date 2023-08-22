Two killed in road accident

August 22, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Two persons were killed in a road accident involving multiple vehicles under Ammapettai police station limits on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased persons, Mathiazhagan, 55. and Muniyandi, 60, of Kannithopu Aalangudi, were traveling on a two-wheeler along with Subramani, 55, of the same area to attend a funeral at Pulvaroyankudikadu near Vaduvur.

They were thrown away from the two-wheeler when it collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction near a fuel station at Pulavarnatham around 9-15 a.m. All of them were hit by another goods carrier that was proceeding in the same direction in which they were travelling.

While Mathiazhagan and Muniyandi died on the spot, Subramani sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, police said.

The Ammapettai police have registered a case and are investigating.