Two killed in road accident

January 05, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - KARUR

Two persons from Meemisal in Pudukottai district were killed in a road accident at Mayanur near here on Thursday.

The accident occurred when a lorry heading to Ariyalur from Kerala collided against a mini load carrier, which was on the way to Kangeyam, at Mayanur on Tiruchi-Karur Highway. D. Mariappan (31) and M. Saravanan, (30), the occupants of the mini load carrier, were crushed to death on the spot. They were heading to Kangeyam to buy milch animals.

On information, the Mayanur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The accident disrupted traffic on the Tiruchi-Karur highway for more than an hour.

A case had been registered against the lorry driver, who is absconding.