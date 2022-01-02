Two killed in road accident

KARUR

02 January 2022 21:12 IST

Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident near Velayuthampalayam on Saturday night.

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) heading to Salem from Karur had hit a two-wheeler knocking down P. Karthi, 32, of Kongu Nagar. The driver, who was said to have lost control, had hit another motorcycle knocking down P. Gopal, 33, of Gandhi Nagar in Velayuthapalayam. Both Karthi and Gopal breathed their last while being taken to hospital. The Velayuthampalayam police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising