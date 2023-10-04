HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road accident on Tiruchi - Dindigul national highway

October 04, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed on the spot in a road accident on Tiruchi - Dindigul National Highway near Inamkulathur on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred near a petrol bunk at Inamkulathur, which is close to an accident-prone hotspot, on Tuesday evening when K. Kanagaraj, 48, of Saravanampatti and P. Rajarathinam, 49, of West Vellivadi, who were commuting in a two-wheeler from Tiruchi to Manapparai, were hit by a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus plying in the same direction.

They sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The dead bodies were sent to the Government Hospital at Manapparai for postmortem. Based on a complaint, the Inamkulathur police registered a case against the government bus driver C. Thirumoorthy, 49, on the charges of rash driving.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.