Two killed in road accident on Tiruchi - Dindigul national highway

October 04, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons were killed on the spot in a road accident on Tiruchi - Dindigul National Highway near Inamkulathur on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred near a petrol bunk at Inamkulathur, which is close to an accident-prone hotspot, on Tuesday evening when K. Kanagaraj, 48, of Saravanampatti and P. Rajarathinam, 49, of West Vellivadi, who were commuting in a two-wheeler from Tiruchi to Manapparai, were hit by a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus plying in the same direction.

They sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The dead bodies were sent to the Government Hospital at Manapparai for postmortem. Based on a complaint, the Inamkulathur police registered a case against the government bus driver C. Thirumoorthy, 49, on the charges of rash driving.