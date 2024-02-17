ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident in Perambalur

February 17, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a road accident in Perambalur on Friday afternoon.

The names of the victims were given as V. Karikalan, 45, a farmer from Alambadi village in Perambalur, and P. Solairaja, 73, an astrologer from Salem district.

According to police, Solairaja got a lift from Karikalan, who was on his way to his village. The accident occurred when a minibus heading in the opposite direction rammed the two-wheeler. Both the riders died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to Perambalur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the driver of the minibus.

