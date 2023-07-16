HamberMenu
Two killed in road accident in Karur

July 16, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died on the spot and one was injured in a road accident in Karur on Sunday when a private bus collided with a car on Karur-Coimbatore highway.

Police sources said three passengers – Ramkumar, Tharun Prasad, and Mohana – were travelling in a car from Karur to Coimbatore on Sunday morning. The driver of a private bus, plying in the opposite direction from Tiruppur to Karur, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the car.

In the accident, Ramkumar and Tharun Prasad suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Police sent their bodies to Government Hospital at Karur for post-mortem. Mohana, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The K.Paramathi police registered a case and further investigations are on.

